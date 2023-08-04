LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Nevada’s governor weighed into the stalemate between the state’s largest school district and the largest union over a new contract to increase pay for educators.

At a school choice rally on Friday, Republican Governor Joe Lombardo says both sides need to resolve the situation.

“Hopefully they come to a solution, you know, because who suffers from this, right? The kids suffer from it. The teachers themselves suffer. The families suffer from it,” Lombardo said.

The first-term governor helped lead an effort to invest a historic $2 billion more in public education this last legislative session.

Both the Clark County School District and the Clark County Education Association are set to meet again for contract negotiations on Aug. 17. The first day of school at CCSD is on Monday, Aug. 7.

“It’s important that teachers be properly compensated,” Lombardo said.

The governor also called CCSD’s decision to file an injunction in Clark County District Court to prevent teachers from striking “premature”, since CCEA hasn’t even made that decision.

CCEA’s leadership has previously stated if it doesn’t have a new contract in place by Aug. 26, it will have a membership meeting on Aug. 29, and decide whether to take “work actions.”

It’s illegal in the state of Nevada for public sector employees to strike.