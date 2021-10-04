Amid rise in deadly crashes, local leader wants to create new traffic safety office

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Clark County Commissioner wants to get the ball rolling on creating a brand new office that he says will be committed to keeping Southern Nevada roads safe.

The number of deadly crashes in Southern Nevada is climbing at an alarming rate.

As of Monday, October 4, there have been 107 traffic-related deaths in Metro Police’s jurisdiction this year, compared to 101 in all of 2020.



“It’s horrendous. It’s terrible,” said Michael Naft, Clark County Commissioner for District A. “If we can reduce these numbers even in a small way, it has an enormous impact on peoples’ lives.”



That is why Naft is pushing to create the Clark County Office of Traffic Safety.

It would establish a director to work with other county departments — as well as outside agencies — to help protect the public.



“Whether it’s in the way our roads are engineered and designed and built, or whether it’s enforcement on the tail end of that,” Naft said.



Another goal is to save money. “A clean up of a fatality, while it’s hard to talk about, it has an enormous price tag attached to it as well,” Naft said.



8 News Now reporter Orko Manna asked Naft, “How confident are you that this new position will actually make a difference?”In response, Naft said, “I know it will.”



8 News Now went to the intersection of Charleston and Lamb, the scene of a recent deadly crash, to ask locals if they think Naft’s proposed traffic office would be effective.



“I think it would be because I think there are a lot of careless drivers,” Kayla Burke said.



“It shows that they’re involved, for pedestrians and drivers. It shows good faith. It’s a good move,” Terry Graves said.



And it is a move Naft calls necessary. “We need to make sure that we’re not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to saving lives,” Naft said.

Nafts tells 8 News Now that the Clark County Office of Traffic Safety would also be in charge of applying for federal grant money, which could also help keep local roadways safer.

Naft will make his presentation to the Clark County Commissioners at their meeting on Tuesday morning.