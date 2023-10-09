LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Matt Fraser, America’s top psychic medium, is returning to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for two nights in February.

Matt Fraser’s sold-out live events, television appearances, and spiritual teachings have allowed him to bring healing, hope, and laughter to a global audience while bringing them to the edge of their seats with his unique approach to mediumship.

Fraser’s abilities and accuracy have allowed him to connect people all over the world to those they have lost. His readings frequently include names, dates, and locations that he could not possibly know, only adding to his reputation.

In 2024, Matt Fraser is returning to The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17.

The Venetian Resort Grazie Rewards members, Live Nation customers, and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a presale beginning Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. PT. The presale will end Thursday, Oct. 12, at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets start at $49, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster, The Venetian website, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.