Americans taking to skies, roads for Thanksgiving travel, McCarran taking safety steps

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Despite warnings from the CDC to avoid travel over the Thanksgiving holiday, Americans are taking to the roads and skies.

McCarran International Airport is taking additional steps to keep staff and passengers safe. The number of people being allowed inside the airport is being limited and people who are not ticketed are being asked to refrain from entering the building. Safety protocols may increase wait times, so it’s suggested passengers arrive early.

Nationwide, the TSA screened more than 3 million people over the weekend. Sunday was the busiest day at airport checkpoints since early March.

AAA Nevada anticipates a 10% drop in travel nationwide. A stream of motorists were already on I-15 heading into Las Vegas early Wednesday morning. This is expected to be one of the busiest travel days on roadways.

Overall, AAA expects as many as 50 million Americans to travel this year, a majority of which will drive. However, that number could be lower now that more restrictions have been put in place.

“They’re taking a wait and see approach. In many areas, restrictions and things are changing even here in Nevada with the governor asking residents to stay home. In California, there’s also a travel advisory there,” said Sergio Avila, AAA Nevada.

He said Las Vegas is one of the top hotel destinations on the West Coast for Thanksgiving.

If you’re planning to travel outside the city, AAA suggests checking with state or local authorities for any new safety restrictions that may be in place.