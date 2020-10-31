American Red Cross: Turn back the clock and test your smoke alarm

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a busy weekend with Halloween and the end of daylight saving, but fire officials and the American Red Cross don’t want residents to forget about the importance of checking and replacing their smoke alarm batteries.

While everyone sets their clocks back an hour, the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada says they should also check to see if their smoke alarms are working properly.

Doing this task will help prevent and protect residents against home fires.

CHECK THE DATE ON YOUR SMOKE ALARMS WHILE YOU CHANGE THE BATTERY. Add 10 years to the date stamped on the smoke alarm – that is the EXPIRATION DATE of the smoke alarm. Smoke alarms need to be replaced every ten years. BE SAFE & REPLACE your expired smoke alarms. https://t.co/BTgOGLAQdD — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) October 31, 2020

The following information and facts are from the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada.

Four Frightening Fire Facts:

On average, seven people die every day from a home fire

You have two minutes to escape a burning house

Three of every five home-fire deaths occur in homes without smoke alarms or alarms not working

Smoke alarms cut the risk of death from fire in half

“One of the easiest ways to protect your home and family is to make sure that you have a working smoke alarm,” said Alan Diskin, executive director of the Southern Nevada chapter. “Installing a smoke alarm helps prevent injuries, death and destruction of property.”

Even Ghouls and Ghosts Need an Escape Plan

If your home does have working smoke alarms, remember to practice your fire escape plan with family members twice a year; have a meeting spot where everyone can meet at a safe distance, and ensure children know what a smoke alarm sounds like, and what to do when it goes off. Visit redcross.org for information and tips on preventing home fires.

Don’t Be Haunted by Being Unprepared. Instead, Be Red Cross Ready

Take advantage of Red Cross disaster preparedness training through the Be Red Cross Ready program, which helps families and individuals become ready for an emergency.

