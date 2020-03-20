American Red Cross seeking blood donors; blood drives canceled due to coronavirus

1  of  3
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The COVID-19 pandemic has left blood banks in desperate need of supply. In our region alone, over 100 blood drives have been canceled over concerns with the coronavirus and the blood shortage.

Thousands of blood donations have gone uncollected, and there has been an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations. The cancellations result in more than 46,000 fewer blood donations.

So now the American Red Cross is calling on the public to help.

