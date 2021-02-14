American Red Cross raises awareness about CPR training during American Heart Month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — February is American Heart Month. According to the CDC, more than 600,000 people die each year due to heart disease.

Part of the Red Cross’ mission to raise awareness includes teaching more people CPR.

CPR keeps blood and oxygen flowing. It dramatically increases the survival in those who suffer from cardiac arrest.

Since February is Heart Health Month, the American Red Cross is encouraging everyone to take a CPR class.

In an emergency there are three basic steps:

First, call 911

Next, start chest compressions to keep blood flowing

Finally, use an AED

CPR classes teach the in-depth proper technique to save a life.

“With the pandemic going on and more and more people at home we have to remember emergencies don’t stop,” said Jennifer Sparks with the American Red Cross. “Just because we have a pandemic doesn’t mean that other emergency like heart attacks aren’t also happening.

With COVID-19 concerns, there are trainings for hands-only CPR where you only use chest compression and not the mouth-to-mouth component.

For more information on CPR classes, CLICK HERE.