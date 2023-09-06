LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The American Red Cross reports that it’s in a critical moment. Not only is it experiencing a summer donation slump, but it’s also reeling from the impacts of dozens of donation cancellations and donation center closures due to ongoing natural weather disasters.

“We currently have a team in Florida dealing with impacts of Hurricane Idalia,” said Rachel Flanigan, Red Cross of Southern Nevada.

The American Red Cross supplies 40% of the nation’s blood supply. Donations are a big factor in continuing those efforts.

While the summer slump is something Flanigan says they deal with almost every year as donors take the time off for vacations and to spend time with children who are out of school for the summer, the 15 major weather-related disasters have compounded an already dire situation.

“It causes us to cancel blood drives throughout the country, we’re talking probably several hundred blood drives,” said Flanigan.

The ramifications will have local impacts, according to Flanigan. But there is something people can do to help: Donate!

“We know it takes time you’re giving of yourself, and we want to be able to give back,” said Flanigan.

During National Blood Collectors Week, which runs until Sept. 8, Red Cross of Southern Nevada is providing every donor with a free T-shirt. All month, donors can get a free Supercuts haircut with every donation.

For eligibility, what people need to bring, and registration, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit the Red Cross website, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.