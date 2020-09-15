American Red Cross of Southern Nevada deployed to help out with disasters nationwide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The local volunteers for the American Red Cross are working to provide disaster relief across the country. In just the last month, a series of deadly hurricanes and wildfires have uprooted lives even as people have struggled with the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Red Cross says its volunteers are on the ground working tirelessly to provide food, shelter, comfort, and support to people in need. The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is coordinating closely with partners and local officials in the affected areas. Even as they respond to Hurricane Laura and the deadly western wildfires, the Red Cross is mobilizing supplies and volunteers in anticipation of Tropical Storm Sally, which is projected to make landfall tomorrow along the Gulf Coast.

August 27, 2020. Napa, California. Red Cross volunteers David O’Neil and Ken Everson help unload a truck full of emergency supplies. Photo by Dennis Drenner/American Red Cross

“Our work is just beginning, as we will be providing support for weeks to come.”

The organization need’s public’s financial support as well as people willing to volunteer. Those wishing to donate to help, visit www.redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Those wanting to volunteer can visit redcross.org/volunteer.