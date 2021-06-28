American Red Cross needs donors to help with ‘severe’ blood shortage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The American Red Cross is putting out a call for people to donate blood prior to the Fourth of July weekend. The Red Cross says there is an ongoing severe shortage of supply across the U.S.

Some incentives are being offered to donors. Anyone donating from July 1 – July 6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat by mail while supplies last. And, donors who give from July 7 – July 31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card, plus a chance to win free gas for a year ($5,000 value).

Donors of all types, especially type O are urged to make an appointment. You can schedule an appointment through this link or call (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. People who have had a COVID-19 vaccine can donate but knowing the vaccine you received is important for determining donation eligibility. Unvaccinated people can donate but must wear a mask.

The Red Cross said it’s seeing a lower turnout of donors this summer and a higher number of traumas and emergency room visits. A blood shortage could force some hospitals to delay elective surgeries.

There are numerous upcoming blood donor drives. If you attend one, you could save some time by completing a RapidPass ahead of time. Here is a link for that information. You also must bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of ID.

Henderson

7/9/2021: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Green Valley Range, 175 Cassia Way

7/9/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Henderson Nevada Carnegie Stake, 2497 Cozy Hill Circle

Las Vegas

6/29/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Delta Air Lines Las Vegas, McCarran International Airport, 5757 Wayne Newton Blvd.

6/29/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Friendly Ford Las Vegas, 660 N Decatur Blvd.

6/30/2021: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas, 6425 Roy Horn Way

6/30/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., United Way of Southern Nevada, 5830 W Flamingo Rd.

6/30/2021: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Meadows Mall, 4300 Meadows Lane

7/1/2021: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Silverton Casino and Lodge, 3333 Blue Diamond Rd.

7/1/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Silverton Casino and Lodge, 3333 Blue Diamond Rd.

7/2/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fashion Show Retail, 3200 South Las Vegas Blvd.

7/6/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Rd., Suite #110

7/7/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. N.

7/8/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave.

7/8/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Dr.

7/10/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Las Vegas Nevada Lone Mountain Stake, 8801 W. Alexander

7/13/2021: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Rd., Suite 110

7/13/2021: 9:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Wells Fargo Bank – Spring Valley, 4016 S. Rainbow Blvd.

7/13/2021: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, 444 E. Warm Springs Rd., Suite 110

7/14/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. N.

7/14/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Living Spaces Las Vegas, 700 S Rampart Blvd.

North Las Vegas

6/28/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Grace Point Church, 3794 W Ann Rd.

7/7/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Grace Point Church, 3794 W Ann Rd.

7/8/2021: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., North Vista Hospital, 1301 E. Lake Mead Blvd.

7/15/2021: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Grace Point Church, 3794 W Ann Rd.