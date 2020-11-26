American Red Cross: Need for emergency disaster lodging surges in 2020 amid COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Facing a relentless disaster season, families in the U.S. have spent more nights in emergency lodging from the Red Cross in 2020 than in any other year over the past decade.

“As the coronavirus pandemic wears on, disasters like the wildfires burning across Nevada this summer— plus relentless hurricanes and wildfires in other parts of the country — have upended hundreds of thousands of lives this year,” said Alan Diskin, executive director of the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada. “Through it all, more people are stepping up as Red Cross volunteers to help others — even as they cope with these events and COVID-19. It’s a true testament to the humanitarian spirit of people in Las Vegas and in our country.”

More than 1 million times this year, a person relied on the Red Cross for a safe place to sleep after a disaster in the U.S. That’s more than four times the annual average from 2011 to 2019. Volunteers have also aided over 900 people affected by home fires this year in southern Nevada, helping them secure a safe place to stay and providing food, emotional support, and other assistance.

This year, more than 70,000 people across the country joined the Red Cross as volunteers — who represent more than 90% of its workforce. As Las Vegas and the country grapples with the pandemic, young people have played a critical role in disaster response— with Millennials and Gen Z representing more than half of new Red Cross volunteers.

Nationwide, 75% of new volunteers also stepped up at a pivotal time to fill mission-critical positions, such as shelter and health workers addressing urgent disaster needs, as well as blood donor ambassadors and transportation specialists helping to provide cancer patients, trauma victims, and others with lifesaving blood.

The Red Cross says volunteers like Elizabeth Jascolt are among those from the Las Vegas community, making a difference. In April, having joined the Red Cross as a blood donor ambassador, she quickly arranged for her employer to host a blood drive before training to deploy to Houston for the Hurricane Laura response as a disaster volunteer.

“I’ve enjoyed volunteering with the Red Cross because it’s made me realize how valuable of a mission they have. It’s just such an honor for me to help them through this and to be a representative for the Red Cross,” Elizabeth said.

In 2020, Red Cross blood drive cancellations tripled compared to the year prior — mostly due to COVID-19. Since March, over 50,000 blood drives were canceled as the pandemic forced schools, businesses, and community organizations to close, impacting over 1 million blood donation appointments. Still, people rolled up their sleeves — more than a half-million of them giving for the first time.

“If it wasn’t for donors like yourselves, my daughter probably wouldn’t be here today,” says Las Vegas resident Vanessa Hozier , whose two children Jonathan and Christia both have Sickle Cell Anemia.

Blood donation is an essential service, and everyone’s well-being is our top priority, according to the Red Cross. The Red Cross follows the latest public health guidelines, as well as has put additional precautions in place to ensure everyone’s safety.

This pandemic has also caused the Red Cross to adapt its collections to include plasma from COVID-19 survivors to potentially help those battling the virus recover.

Here’s how you can help: On Giving Tuesday and during the holiday season, help people in need by donating at redcross.org/gift . A gift of any size makes a difference.

A $5 contribution will provide a warm blanket to someone who has lost their home in a disaster.

For example, your gift of $50 can help connect veterans and their families to critical community services, such as food, housing, mental health support, and rehabilitation.

A larger donation of $100 can provide a family of two with a full day’s worth of emergency shelter with meals, snacks, blankets, cots, and hygiene supplies.