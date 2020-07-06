American Red Cross launches ‘Wonder Woman’ blood drive, donations down due to pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Blood donations have been down since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the American Red Cross announced it is joining with Wonder Woman in an effort to bolster its blood supply.

The organization said there is an urgent need for blood donors this summer and despite states lifting stay-at-home orders and reopening, community organizations and businesses continue to cancel blood drives due to the limited number of people at their locations.

As part of the partnership, the Red Cross is organizing an epic prop replica giveaway from the new Warner Bros. Pictures film WONDER WOMAN 1984, due to hit theaters nationwide on Oct. 2, to thank those who roll up a sleeve and help patients battling illness and injury.

Those who donate between July 1-31 will automatically be entered for a chance to win an authentic WONDER WOMAN 1984 movie prop replica package, which includes the Golden Lasso and a pair of Gauntlets, identical to WONDER WOMAN’s from the film.

“Blood donors have a unique super power—lifesaving blood. Blood cannot be manufactured, and donors are the only source for patients in need,””said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of the American Red Cross Biomedical Services.

If you are feeling well, please make an appointment to give by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.