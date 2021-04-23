American Red Cross launches house fire prevention campaign, offering free online course

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Every 18 hours, a house fire call is made here in Southern Nevada and most start in the kitchen. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue shared specific fire hazards to avoid.

The American Red Cross is launching a new campaign, offering free prevention courses. They are adapting by offering these courses online as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.

Red Cross volunteer Ron Love provides the 20-minute home fire safety education sessions to families who sign up at www.soundthealarm.org/nevada.

SIMPLE FIRE SAFETY TIPS

Practice your two-minute escape drill

Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from their home (neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard)

Test your smoke alarms monthly (change the batteries at least once a year)

Love says to include at least two ways to exit every room in your home in your escape plan.

In addition, it is recommended to place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.

Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. If they’re 10 years or older, they likely need to be replaced. Love says it is important to follow your smoke alarm’s manufacturer instructions.

For more information please visit www.soundthealarm.org/nevada