LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is often referred to as the “9th Island” because of its strong ties with Hawaii and the large number of Hawaiians who live in Las Vegas and those who visit.

The American Red Cross is stepping in to help those impacted by the devastating wildfires in Maui. Rachel Flanigan said they will be helping evacuees and are sending crews who will set up shelters and provide food and support to those who have lost their homes.

The American Red Cross is also helping loved ones connect with family members in Maui. If you are trying to connect to family in Maui, you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS and select Option 4. If you would like to donate you can text Red Cross to 90999.