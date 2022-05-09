LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The American Red Cross is asking valley residents for more blood donations ahead of summer, when the organization typically sees a decline in donors.

The organization asks that donors make an appointment to give blood now before heading out for summer activities to help maintain a stable blood supply for patient care.

Volunteers are the only source of blood for patients with blood disorders, trauma victims, and those experiencing difficult childbirths.

Those who come to donate blood through May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and will be automatically entered to win a travel trailer camper.

Those who come to donate May 20 to 31 will receive a 20-ounce Red Cross aluminum water bottle and customizable sticker set while supplies last.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, platelets, or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, call 1-800-733-2767, or visit this link.

Blood and platelet donors can use RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online before arriving at the blood drive.