American Great Smokeout encourages people to kick the habit

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Quitting smoking is tough, just ask any former smoker. It’s estimated 32 million Americans smoke cigarettes and causes an estimated 420,000 deaths a year, according to the American Cancer Society.

Thursday, Nov. 19 is the annual Great American Smokeout and an opportunity to kick the habit. The challenge was started by the American Cancer Society as a way to get smokers to take one day — or more — off from smoking.

The CDC estimates nearly 16% of adults in Nevada are cigarette smokers. Smoking is the leading cause of stroke, cancer and heart disease.

More businesses also are going non-smoking. When Park MGM reopened in September, it announced it would be the first smoke-free resort on the Las Vegas Strip. Other properties, like the Cosmopolitan, have expanded their non-smoking areas.

If you want to quit, experts recommend you come up with a plan, set goals and consider things like nicotine gum and counseling.

“The first time doesn’t always work. So, I think what we do at the American Cancer Society is encourage you to try and try again,” said Jennifer Campbell, American Cancer Society.

You can find some tips on how to quit at this link.