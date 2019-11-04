American Girl unveils glamorous holiday doll

(CNN) — This holiday season, “American Girl” is going big and glam, with a pricey doll fit for a princess. The toy company’s holiday doll will be dressed to the nines with 5,000 Swarovski crystals on her gown.

There will only be three made and the cost will set Santa back $5,000. They will be put in the window displays at the American Girl flagship stores in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

The holiday windows will be unveiled on Nov. 8, and accompany dozens of events throughout the season to draw in customers. The dolls will remain there until Dec. 20.

The dolls will be shipped to their buyers by Christmas.