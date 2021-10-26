American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Southern Nevada chapter hosts fundraiser

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Suicide is a public health problem and the leading cause of death across the country according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

One local organization is hoping to change the narrative by providing more help.

The local chapter for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFS) says on average there are about 130 suicides per day in the U.S.

“If they are not acting the way they normally do you should have an honest conversation with them. Talk to them in private, listen to their story and tell them that you care about them,” said Kris Ellsworth who is a chair for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The foundation says this can all be prevented with education.

“The more we normalize the conversation about mental health, the easier it becomes for people to reach out to seek the treatment that they need,” adds Ellsworth.

To keep the aid available the organization’s local chapter is hosting the AFSPinot fundraiser, on Saturday, Nov. 6th, where each table is honored by those who have passed away.

The 6th annual fundraiser was hit hard last year because of the pandemic.

“We still able to do some great work in the community. We recently did our walk and met our goal of 100 thousand dollars,” said Ellsworth.

This year’s goal is $20,000. It’s a small amount, however, the foundation says it’s enough to keep making a difference in Southern Nevada.

If you are someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention lifeline: 1-800-273-8255.

For more information on the local chapter’s fundraising event click HERE.

6th Annual AFSPinot fundraiser

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Craig P. Kenny & Associates

501 S 8th Street, Las Vegas