LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Nov. 5 the American Cancer Society and leaders from the construction industry will team up for the 5th annual Construction vs. Cancer event. The event will be held at The Silverton Casino, located at 3333 Blue Diamond Road.

The event will bring together the community in support of childhood cancer patients in Nevada and nationwide. Junior Operator attendees will be given the opportunity to get into the driver’s seat and operate heavy machinery with supervision.

Machinery available will include backhoes, diggers, and excavators.

Kids will also be able to climb the Scaffolding Lookout Tower, dig in the Giant Sandbox, watch live entertainment on the main stage, and help with the construction of the Wall of Hope art project.

“Construction vs Cancer is my favorite event of the year. When you combine my love for the American Cancer Society and my family owning a general contracting company, the fit couldn’t be more perfect,” said Wendi Schweigart, Marketing Director at NDL Group and active member of the American Cancer Society Southern Leadership Board and Construction vs. Cancer Event Leadership Committee.

“For the last two years our company has been the Sandbox Sponsor, and it has brought myself, my husband, and our staff so much joy. I take great pride in being involved with the committee that plans the event, being able to work side-by-side with staff and watching our ideas turn into a dynamic and inspirational cancer-fighting event is truly a blessing.”

The Construction vs. Cancer 2022 event sponsors and volunteers have already raised over $153,000 to fight childhood cancer. All funds raised support the American Cancer Society’s pediatric research.

The event will also highlight the efforts of a local hero and advocate for The American Cancer Society with the Compassionate Heart Award. This year’s recipent will be Mike Sukeyasu of MJ Dean Construction.

To register for complimentary general admission to Saturday’s event, visit the Construction vs. Cancer website.