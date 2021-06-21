American Airlines says staff shortages cause hundreds of flights cancellations through mid-July

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — American Airlines is canceling hundreds of flights through at least mid-July. They say labor shortages and the quick ramp-up of customer demand led the airline to adjust its scheduled flights.

On Saturday, American Airlines had 120 cancellations, and the company is projecting 50 to 80 flight cancellations per day going forward.

The number of people heading to the airport is at its highest level since the pandemic began, they say.

The TSA screened more than 2.1 million travelers on Sunday, marking the highest level since May 2019.

Eppie Cruz, the co-owner of Las Vegas-based Sunrise Travel and Tours says calls to her business picked up about two months ago.

“People who are vaccinated are really eager to get out, most of them trying to go to Hawaii, Mexico, Caribbean, and some Europe,” said Cruz, Sunrise Travel and Tours.

Many of her clients book travel to the Philippines through her company, but she says that region is requiring a ten-day hotel quarantine upon entry, so travel there has not started to pick up just yet.