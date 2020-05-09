American Airlines, Hyatt give free vacations to some New York hospital workers

An American Airlines first officer died Wednesday, March 29, 2017 after becoming incapacitated during the last phases of landing at Albuquerque, New Mexico, two people familiar with the situation said.

(CNN) — Some healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus are getting free vacations. American Airlines says it is teaming up with Hyatt Hotels to donate trips to workers at New York’s Elmhurst Hospital.

More than 4,000 doctors, nurses and assistants are eligible for the vacations.

They are three-day stays at locations in the U.S. and Caribbean.

American says it chose Elmhurst because staff there are working so hard to save coronavirus patients.

The airline notes that the hospital has increased its intensive care capacity by about 500 percent.