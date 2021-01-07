American Airlines bans alcohol on Washington D.C. flights

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — American Airlines announced it won’t serve alcohol on flights in and out of Washington D.C. — at least through Thursday — because of politically motivated disruptions on flights.

The move is one of the precautionary measures American Airlines is taking following recent incidents involving unruly passengers on flights. The airline made the announcement on the same day as protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol. The airline also moved crewmembers to hotels in Washington D.C. away from Wednesday’s turmoil.

The union that represents flight attendants said politically-motivated anger has forced flight attendants to deal with passengers showing aggression toward each other to crew members.