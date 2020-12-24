American Academy of Pediatrics sounds alarm of childhood obesity and weight gain

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — ln today’s Health Watch, the American Academy of Pediatrics is sounding the alarm on Childrens’ weight gain. New research shows an estimated 19% of children and adolescents in the U.S. are obese, which can have long term health implications.

According to experts, being at home all day lends itself to constant snacking or grazing, and eating is often used as a coping mechanism.

Dr. Lisa Denike is the chief of pediatrics at Kaiser Permanente, and she emphasizes ‘we just don’t burn as many calories sitting in front of a screen all da.’

“Obesity lends itself to a lot of health care issues in young adults. And actually, even in older teens,” said Dr. Denike. “We’re seeing now a lot of type two diabetes, heart problems, kidney problems, high blood pressure.”

Some families have made it a priority to try and eat healthier and get outside when they can, but it’s not easy — especially during the holidays.

Dr. Denike suggests parents schedule sleep and wake times, schedule meals during the day, and 30 to 60 minutes of sweaty physical activity daily.

Dr. Denike said it’s also good for parents to set a good example and teach resilience during challenging times. Like adults, children and adolescents with obesity are at an increased risk of severe COVID-19 disease.