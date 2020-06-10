AMC plans to reopen theaters in July

The AMC sign at the currently closed AMC Burbank 16 movie theatres complex is pictured, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Burbank, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The largest movie theater owner in the world is getting ready to reopen its doors. AMC Theaters says movie fans will be able to see films on the big screen at their theaters worldwide starting in July.

The chain’s locations have been shut down since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Movie theaters are among the businesses hit hard by COVID-19.

Last week, AMC released a statement saying they had “substantial doubts about being able to stay afloat.”

The company had a net loss of more than $2 billion during the first quarter.

Currently, AMC has 10 theaters reopened in Norway, Germany, Spain and Portugal.

There are two AMC locations in Las Vegas. One is located at the Town Square mall and another is in the northwest valley.