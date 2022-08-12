LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police have issued an Amber Alert for Las Vegas and the surrounding areas.

Police are looking for a 2010 white Chevy Avalanche pickup truck with Arizona license plate number JTA32F.

The missing child is Gerardo Berra, 6, 4’0, and 50 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with “The Flash” on it, and grey pants.

He is suspected to be with his uncle, Alfonso Romero Vargas.

If you have any information or have seen this vehicle, please call 911.