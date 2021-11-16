Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old girl who may be traveling through Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Amber Alert has been issued in Nevada for a 4-year-old girl named Alaina Duey who was recently seen in southeast Idaho.

Alaina has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a rainbow shirt, and grey boots.

According to the release, Alaina was first reported missing on Tuesday, Nov. 16, and may be traveling with 41-year-old Elizabeth R. Crofts.

Alaina may be riding in a 2004 silver Pontiac Grand Prix with an Idaho license plate that reads: 1A923EH.

Alaina Duey (The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Alaina and Elizabeth may be traveling through Nevada to Quartzite, Arizona. The last sighting of Alaina was in Jackpot, Nevada

If you have any information in this case contact 911 immediately, or the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho at (208) 878-2251.