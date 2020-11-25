Amber Alert issued for 2 missing Northern Nevada children

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning for two Northern Nevada children reported missing.

Authorities believe Ariana, 6, and Liam Medina, 3, were abducted by their father, 36-year-old Angel Medina. It’s believed the children are in a semi-truck with their father. The truck is identified as being a white Acevedo trucking semi and may be headed to Stockton, California.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Storey County Sheriff’s office or Stockton Police Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories