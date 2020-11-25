Amber Alert issued for 2 missing Northern Nevada children

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning for two Northern Nevada children reported missing.

Authorities believe Ariana, 6, and Liam Medina, 3, were abducted by their father, 36-year-old Angel Medina. It’s believed the children are in a semi-truck with their father. The truck is identified as being a white Acevedo trucking semi and may be headed to Stockton, California.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Storey County Sheriff’s office or Stockton Police Department.