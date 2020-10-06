Amber Alert canceled, 6-year-old found safe

UPDATE: The girl has been found safe and the Amber Alert has been canceled
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Amber Alert issued Tuesday indicates authorities are looking for a man who might be taking a 6-year-old girl from Utah to Los Angeles.
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office in Utah says 6-year-old Chanzi Delgado was taken by her estranged father, Mark Anthony Delgado, in Park City.
Park City is about 6 hours northwest of Las Vegas.
The Nevada Highway Patrol is on alert, issuing information on Delgado’s vehicle: A 2007 black GMC Yukon, UT Plate #8G4PP
Delgado, 49, is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.
The girl is 4-foot-1, 92 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing gray sweat pajamas with purple Lilo and Stitch Unicorn blue pajamas.