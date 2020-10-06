Amber Alert canceled, 6-year-old found safe

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mark Anthony Delgado.

UPDATE: The girl has been found safe and the Amber Alert has been canceled

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Amber Alert issued Tuesday indicates authorities are looking for a man who might be taking a 6-year-old girl from Utah to Los Angeles.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office in Utah says 6-year-old Chanzi Delgado was taken by her estranged father, Mark Anthony Delgado, in Park City.

Park City is about 6 hours northwest of Las Vegas.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is on alert, issuing information on Delgado’s vehicle: A 2007 black GMC Yukon, UT Plate #8G4PP

Delgado, 49, is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

The girl is 4-foot-1, 92 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing gray sweat pajamas with purple Lilo and Stitch Unicorn blue pajamas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories