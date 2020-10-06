Amber Alert canceled, 6-year-old found safe

UPDATE: The girl has been found safe and the Amber Alert has been canceled

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Amber Alert issued Tuesday indicates authorities are looking for a man who might be taking a 6-year-old girl from Utah to Los Angeles.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office in Utah says 6-year-old Chanzi Delgado was taken by her estranged father, Mark Anthony Delgado, in Park City.

Park City is about 6 hours northwest of Las Vegas.

#BREAKING: Photo of Mark Delgado, suspect of Utah-Nevada Amber Alert. Delgado is believed to be driving in UT plate 8G4PP with Chanzi Delgado, 6. #8NN pic.twitter.com/h2r8mgDJcl — David Charns (@davidcharns) October 6, 2020

The Nevada Highway Patrol is on alert, issuing information on Delgado’s vehicle: A 2007 black GMC Yukon, UT Plate #8G4PP

Delgado, 49, is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

The girl is 4-foot-1, 92 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing gray sweat pajamas with purple Lilo and Stitch Unicorn blue pajamas.