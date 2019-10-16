Amazon’s annual private afterparty becomes the Intersect Festival, now open to the public for the first time ever

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Amazon is bringing its annual re:Invent Conference back to Las Vegas Dec. 2 through Dec. 7 to share new products and solutions from AWS (Amazon Web Service) leaders. The week-long event‘s afterparty has been private since 2012, but this year, the Intersect Festival will be open to the public and setup is already underway.
Intersect festivities will take place Dec. 6 and 7 on the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on W. Sahara Avenue.
AWS says that Intersect 2019 will have the most state-of-the-art productions around and more than 30 performances will take place on the three indoor stages; the Supernova, Infinity and The Dome.
The Intersect Festival is set to feature a long list of popular artists who will perform, including Kacey Musgraves, Beck, Chvrches, Foo Fighters, Beck, and Anderson.Paak to name a few.
Amazon also announced that it will also team up and collaborate with already seasoned festival Life Is Beautiful to make the Intersect Festival even better.
Thus far, the Intersect Festival has help raise $100k to support arts initiatives in the Las Vegas community through the Mayor’s Fund for LIFE.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is planning to honor women in technology to give concert-goers an artistic and high-tech digital experience that will include a 500-drone light show during Kacey Musgraves’ performance.
Experiences include digital art installations and post-apocalyptic dodgeball tournaments. Classic arcade games, gourmet food and more will also be available to festival-goers.
The festival is open to all ages, however, children under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult. Ages 4 & under are admitted for free.
A RFID wristband is your ticket to this festival and they are non-transferable and can’t be resold.
For more information on this festival or to purchase tickets click here.