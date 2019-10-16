Amazon’s annual private afterparty becomes the Intersect Festival, now open to the public for the first time ever

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Amazon is bringing its annual re:Invent Conference back to Las Vegas Dec. 2 through Dec. 7 to share new products and solutions from AWS (Amazon Web Service) leaders. The week-long event‘s afterparty has been private since 2012, but this year, the Intersect Festival will be open to the public and setup is already underway.

Intersect festivities will take place Dec. 6 and 7 on the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on W. Sahara Avenue.

We've got you covered this weekend with 3 climate-controlled stages, dozens of food vendors, and immersive art around every turn 👽 for more info, visit https://t.co/WwZKnkhJNI! #intersectfest pic.twitter.com/Y2DLkrjNVL — Intersect Festival (@intersectfest) December 2, 2019

AWS says that Intersect 2019 will have the most state-of-the-art productions around and more than 30 performances will take place on the three indoor stages; the Supernova, Infinity and The Dome.

The Intersect Festival is set to feature a long list of popular artists who will perform, including Kacey Musgraves, Beck, Chvrches, Foo Fighters, Beck, and Anderson.Paak to name a few.

Set times are here 🎶tomorrow is the last day to buy tickets and get your wristbands shipped to you! Order now at https://t.co/OWRaDQWrOn 📬 pic.twitter.com/xBQMiLlifN — Intersect Festival (@intersectfest) November 20, 2019

Amazon also announced that it will also team up and collaborate with already seasoned festival Life Is Beautiful to make the Intersect Festival even better.

We’re going all in on Vegas. That's why we're collaborating with @lifeisbeautiful to make Intersect even better 💫Together, we're donating $100k to support arts initiatives in the Vegas community via the Mayor's Fund for LIFE. Keep an eye out for more news coming soon 🛸 pic.twitter.com/7JiHX1lkqQ — Intersect Festival (@intersectfest) October 23, 2019

Thus far, the Intersect Festival has help raise $100k to support arts initiatives in the Las Vegas community through the Mayor’s Fund for LIFE.

We're thankful for your help in raising over $100,000 to support arts & education initiatives in the Vegas community via the Mayor's Fund for Las Vegas LIFE 🙌we're also thankful that we get to see you all in 8 DAYS! Tickets available at https://t.co/poY48jyLZV 🎶 #intersectfest pic.twitter.com/97vVMeFDME — Intersect Festival (@intersectfest) November 28, 2019

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is planning to honor women in technology to give concert-goers an artistic and high-tech digital experience that will include a 500-drone light show during Kacey Musgraves’ performance.

Experiences include digital art installations and post-apocalyptic dodgeball tournaments. Classic arcade games, gourmet food and more will also be available to festival-goers.

Warm up with a bowl of ramen or stop by one of our bars for a craft cocktail 🍲come see what we've got cooking with plenty of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free options 🍻 pic.twitter.com/I7g4fU2Jk8 — Intersect Festival (@intersectfest) November 30, 2019

The festival is open to all ages, however, children under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult. Ages 4 & under are admitted for free.

Since good times don't have an age limit, we couldn't be more excited to announce that Intersect is now open to ALL AGES 🎶 get your ticket at https://t.co/qtEmdjqp8Q! pic.twitter.com/J9iYfaX5Gj — Intersect Festival (@intersectfest) September 28, 2019

A RFID wristband is your ticket to this festival and they are non-transferable and can’t be resold.

