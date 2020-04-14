Amazon to hire more than 800 Nevadans, additional 75,000 nationwide

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 14: Items in “Amazon Prime” branded packaging are seen at the Amazon Fulfillment Centre on November 14, 2018 in Hemel Hempstead, England. The online retailer Amazon will again take part in the now-traditional “Black Friday” sales this year, with reductions available from 16-25 November. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week, Amazon announced it has filled its March 16 pledge to hire 100,000 people in full and part-time jobs across its U.S. operations network to keep as many people as possible working during this crisis.

This included 2,000 new employees hired in Nevada, joining the more than 3,500 full-time employees already working in Amazon facilities across the state.

The company has continued to see increased demand as teams support their communities and is continuing to hire, creating an additional 75,000 jobs across the country to help serve people during this unprecedented time.

Locally, Amazon will be hiring an additional 2,000 employees throughout Nevada.

The new hires fill a range of roles throughout the state, including picking, packing, and shipping customer orders and delivering packages from delivery stations to meet the needs of the COVID-19 demand surge.

Amazon’s investment in its employees was previously expected to total $350 million in increased wages during this unprecedented time, now anticipated to be over $500 million.

Nothing is more important than keeping our people safe and healthy, and we're doing everything to protect them. To everyone who makes staying home possible, thank you. https://t.co/ap49PAUGLx pic.twitter.com/FF9FO0GjrL — Amazon (@amazon) April 10, 2020

Amazon teams continue to invest in safety, pay, and benefits for those who are playing an invaluable role in getting items to communities around the world.

Amazon gave details of efforts they are taking to protect their employees as well.

COVID-19 is our biggest challenge yet. From flying masks around the world to rolling out daily temp checks, we’ll continue rising to the challenge of keeping our team safe. https://t.co/uZBb4bl9px pic.twitter.com/AQBH7W1sd2 — Amazon (@amazon) April 14, 2020

Interested candidates can apply at www.amazon.com/jobsnow. Jobs are available on a rolling basis and fill up quickly.

The company encourages people to sign up for text alerts for regular updates. U.S. residents can text AMAZON to 77088 to receive automated messages about job openings near them.