LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Amazon announced Thursday that it plans to hire more than 2,000 seasonal workers in Clark County for the upcoming holiday season and some of those jobs could become permanent.

The company is looking for employees to do everything from packing and picking to sorting and shipping. Amazon said employees could earn more than $19 per hour based on their position and location in the U.S. The company is hiring a total of 150,000 employees across the U.S.

“We’re proud to offer a wide variety of roles for people of all backgrounds, with more than 150,000 roles available across the country. Whether someone is looking for some extra money for a few months or a long-term career, the holidays are a great time for people to join Amazon, and many of our seasonal employees return year after year or transition into full-time roles,” said John Felton, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations.

Felton added the jobs come with a wide range of hours from part-time to full-time.

You can find out more about the available jobs at this link.