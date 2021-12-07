Amazon server outage impacting thousands of users, numerous websites

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Amazon Web Services went down Tuesday morning impacting users around the world who couldn’t access certain services and websites.
According to a posted message from AWS at 8:22 a.m. (PT) the company was “investigating increased error rates for the AWS Management Console.”
Down Detector, a website that tracks online issues shows the problem peaked around 9 a.m.
The outage impacted Amazon’s web-hosting platform taking down Netflix, Disney+, and Venmo.
McDonald’s, Tinder and even Associated Press went dark.
Ticketmaster which had just put Adele’s new Las Vegas residency tickets on pre-sale went down forcing the ticket seller to delay the ticket sales for four hours.
According to Down Detector, other websites experiencing problems include Ring, Alexa, Doordash, instacart, Vanguard, Spotify and Cash App.