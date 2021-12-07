Amazon server outage impacting thousands of users, numerous websites

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Amazon Web Services went down Tuesday morning impacting users around the world who couldn’t access certain services and websites.

According to a posted message from AWS at 8:22 a.m. (PT) the company was “investigating increased error rates for the AWS Management Console.”

Down Detector, a website that tracks online issues shows the problem peaked around 9 a.m.

The outage impacted Amazon’s web-hosting platform taking down Netflix, Disney+, and Venmo.

McDonald’s, Tinder and even Associated Press went dark.

BREAKING: Users say Amazon Web Services is suffering a major outage. The company provides cloud computing services to individuals, universities, governments and companies including The Associated Press.



Amazon has yet to comment on the outage and few details are available. — The Associated Press (@AP) December 7, 2021

Ticketmaster which had just put Adele’s new Las Vegas residency tickets on pre-sale went down forcing the ticket seller to delay the ticket sales for four hours.

Due to an Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage impacting companies globally, the Adele Verified Fan Presale window originally scheduled for 10AM PT will now begin at 2PM PT and last until 2:55PM PT — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) December 7, 2021

According to Down Detector, other websites experiencing problems include Ring, Alexa, Doordash, instacart, Vanguard, Spotify and Cash App.