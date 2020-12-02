Amazon releases plans for 8 new Nevada buildings, creating 2K jobs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Amazon announced Wednesday it plans to construct eight more buildings in Nevada to support customer fulfillment and delivery operations.

The sites are expected to create more than 2,000 full-time and part-time jobs with a minimum $15 per hour wage, according to a news release from the company.

“This is welcome news for the entire state of Nevada,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “Amazon continues to make investments to support local communities and has become a lifeline for those in our state who have experienced job loss during the pandemic. We are grateful for Amazon’s decision to expand operations across Nevada, creating thousands of career opportunities for our citizens.”

Amazon broke ground in October on an 855,000 square-foot fulfillment center in North Las Vegas, creating 1,500 new full-time jobs when it opens in 2021. The site will be the second fulfillment center in the state using Amazon Robotics to help associates pick, pack and ship smaller items to customers.

The new sites also include five delivery stations that power the last mile of Amazon’s order fulfillment process. This network of delivery stations will also offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own small business delivering Amazon packages, and independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex. Amazon’s new delivery stations in Nevada include:

Henderson – Delivery Station opening in 2021

Las Vegas – Delivery Station opening in 2021

North Las Vegas – Delivery Station opened in September 2020

Reno – Delivery Station opened in October 2020

Reno – “AMXL” Fulfillment Center / Delivery Station opening in 2021. This site supports the fulfillment and delivery of large products, from televisions to couches, powered by drivers employed by Amazon’s delivery service partners or national third party carriers.

Additionally, Amazon has hired hundreds of employees to support two additional facilities in North Las Vegas, including:

Merch by Amazon – opened in September 2020. This service enables brands, independent artists, and small businesses to upload custom content printed on demand on apparel and electronics products when ordered by customers in Amazon’s stores.

Print on Demand – opened in October 2020. This site supports authors and publishers with Print on Demand, a service through which books are made on-demand when Amazon customers place an order. Print on Demand gives customers more selection without publishers having the upfront cost of printing for inventory.

Amazon currently operates 11 sites in Nevada that support customer fulfillment and delivery operations, employing more than 10,500 full- and part-time employees across the state.