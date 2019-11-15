Amazon opens Las Vegas office, announces plans for more jobs, community initiatives

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Amazon opened its 30,000 square foot Las Vegas office on Thursday and announced plans to create 125 additional jobs, as well as initiatives to support the community. The office is in Town Square downtown and will house corporate employees who support the internet giant’s Human Resources organization.

“We’re excited to create more jobs in Las Vegas and continue to invest in the city and its people,” said Las Vegas site lead Tami Dennis in a press release.

There are plans in the works to create 125 jobs, in addition to the 100 currently in place. These jobs specialize in managing leave of absence and accommodation services, including American Sign Language interpreters for employees and candidates, for Amazon employees nationwide.

The company also announced plans to for charitable initiatives in the local community. Amazon said it will donate $100,000 to the Three Square Food Bank and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada in Reno to support the fight against childhood hunger.

Local schools will also get a leg up, as Amazon will fun computer science classes or robotics programs in 11 Nevada high schools through its childhood-to-career program, Amazon Future Engineer. Three Nevada students also received the Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship award. Scholarship recipients come from disadvantaged or underrepresented backgrounds and receive $40,000 to study computer science in college and a guaranteed paid internship offer at the company.

Since coming to Nevada in 2011, Amazon says it has created more than 3,500 full-time jobs and invested over $2.5 billion in the state.