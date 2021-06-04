Amazon offers AmaZen relaxation booth at warehouse

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Putting mental health as a top priority Is the mission at one of the Amazon warehouses in the Las Vegas valley. They’ve created a booth for employees to take a moment for themselves called “AmaZen.” Inside there are videos on breathing techniques, calming sounds and aroma-therapy.

“Our AmaZen booths allows the associates to have privacy,” said Morgan Viduya, Amazon. “Our warehouse is very busy. This is an environment that allows them to go to have quiet which sometimes in day-to-day life is very challenging. By entering this booth they can engage in those benefits that we have.”

Amazon says as more employees come back to work– it was important to provide other resources after the year we’ve been through.