Amazon hiring 1,000 workers for Henderson facility

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Amazon is hiring 1,000 full-time workers ahead of the opening of its new Henderson facility.

The employees, who must be at least 18-years old, are needed for the cross-dock facility that will receive large orders of inventory and redistribute it to fulfillment centers around the country.

Amazon pays a $15 hourly minimum wage and offers medical benefits, 401K and up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave.

According to an Amazon news release, the facility is following all health and safety protocols.

You can learn more about the virtual hiring process and apply online at this link.