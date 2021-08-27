Amazon employee arrested, accused of battery

Las Vegas Amazon employee Nathaniel Dodd was arrested on charges of battery following a fight earlier this month. (Courtesy: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – An employee at a Las Vegas Amazon distribution center was arrested this week on charges he beat an older man outside the facility earlier this month.

Nathaniel Dodd was taken into custody Wednesday following a lengthy investiation, according to an arrest report obtained by 8NewsNow.

Las Vegas Metro Police officers said Dodd attacked Juan Gil-Perez on Aug. 4, after the two got into a verbal dispute outside an Amazon facility by McCarran International Airport.

According to the arrest report, Dodd confronted Gil-Perez as he rummaged through dumpsters. The two began an explative-laden exchange. Both men claim the other made vulgar comments during the argument.

Dodd told police he feared Gil-Perez may try to retrieve a weapon from his vehicle, so when Gil-Perez turned around, Dodd hit him several times in the back of the head, according to police. Surveillance video reportedly shows Dodd continuing to strike Gil-Perez as he slid down his car, lost consciousness, and hit his head on the pavement.

Gil-Perez was unconscious for at least one minute after the exchange, according to police.

Gil-Perez returned home, at which time his grandson noticed his injuries and called 911. Medics took Gil-Perez to Sunrise Hospital, where he was treated for multiple injuries, including a brain bleed resulting from the attack.

Metro said Gil-Perez told officers he frequently visited the dumpsters by the Amazon facility to find food, clothing, and other items, but said he does not know why Dodd confronted him that day.

Dodd was taken into custody without incident on Aug. 25. According to Clark County records, Dodd bailed out of jail and is due in court Sept. 23.