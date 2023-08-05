LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County partnered with Amazon on Saturday to host a back-to-school drive near Boulder Highway and Tropicana Avenue.

It was held at the Whitney Recreation Center in East Las Vegas, and about 100 volunteers participated giving around 2400 backpacks to families, according to Amazon.

The volunteers were comprised of Amazon employees and service members of the Nellis Air Force Base.

They made sure every child received the necessary school supplies.

Amazon and Clark County partner to donate $30k worth of school supplies. (Courtesy of Amazon)

“It’s really important that our community has everything it needs for school, that helps them build up the confidence they need to have a successful school year,” Chanel Smith, program supervisor for the Whitney Recreation Center, said. “We just don’t have items for the kid, we have things for the parents as well.”

Some of the things geared toward parents were job interviews and haircuts.

There were no qualifications for families to receive free school supplies. People started lining up at 7:30 a.m. in front of the Whitney Rec Center although the event didn’t start until 9 a.m.

According to Amazon, any leftover items from Saturday’s giveaway will go to Whitney Elementary School.

Amazon says it donated $30,000 worth of school supplies for the event.