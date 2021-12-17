Amazon announces shipping dates for free, fast holiday deliveries

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Amazon announces last-minute shopping dates in time for the holiday season crunch.
According to officials, Prime members will have until Dec. 24 to order items and still get them under the tree for Christmas.
- Dec. 23: Last day to order from the more than 15 million items eligible for One-Day Delivery (coast to coast, free for Prime members with no minimum purchase).
- Dec. 24: Last chance for free two-hour grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh (reserved exclusively for Prime members in select cities).
- Dec. 24: Whole Foods Market stores, Amazon Fresh stores, Amazon Pop Up stores (like the one in Fashion Show Mall) are open on Christmas Eve (store hours vary by location).
- Dec. 25: Give the gift that keeps on giving with online purchases of Amazon eGift Cards and Amazon Prime memberships.