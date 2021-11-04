Amazon announces flexible scheduling options, transfers for military spouses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More flexibility in scheduling for hourly employees and a job retention program to keep workers in military families are new benefits announced this week for Amazon employees.

FamilyFlex gives hourly workers the ability to swap shifts ahead of time or at the last minute using the company’s app for employees. Amazon says the program is currently available to nearly half a million employees in the U.S., with more expansion coming.

Amazon also lets some employees pick the time and type of shift that works best for them through “Anytime Shifts” through the employee app. About 100,000 employees have used it so far.

The company announced its Project Juno program — a retention program aimed at keeping workers in military families, who frequently move and have been forced to start over.

Military spouses make up 25% of Amazon’s workforce.

“Project Juno uses Amazon’s internal global system for managing employee information,” according to the company’s aboutamazon.com website. “In no more than five minutes, the tool helps employees input their new home location and timeline for their move. Then the system starts working to find the same job or a similar role near the employee’s new home. Employees receive an update within 48 hours.”

The benefits were announced as Amazon goes about hiring more than 2,500 full-time and part-time employees. The company is also hiring for more than 5,000 seasonal jobs in Nevada.