Amazing Race launches new season Wednesday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For many Americans, traveling to far off lands has come to a halt with the COVID-19 pandemic. However, you can still see some exotic places through a popular television show.

The 32nd Amazing Race starts Wednesday night on KLAS-TV, channel 8. Contestants on the show have traveled an incredible 1 million miles since it started airing 19 years ago.

Phil Keoghan, host the Amazing Race, talked with Good Day Las Vegas about being back on the air. He said the show was filmed before the pandemic broke out but held until now to air.

“It’s just didn’t feel like the right time then to be showing a show traveling around the world when we were all having to hunker down and we couldn’t travel,” he said.

Keoghan said watching the show will give viewers a chance to see some amazing places prior to the pandemic.