‘Amazing Friend’: Co-workers, friends remember man shot, killed at west valley bar

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The community is still reeling from a deadly shooting inside a bar in the west valley. The incident happened early Sunday morning at PT’s Place near Charleston and Decatur.

Police say 28-year-old Timothy Hartley was shot and killed by 24-year-old Anthony Balderas. The accused killer told officers he didn’t remember the shooting and apologized for what he did.

Those closest to Hartley describe him as a hardworking, kind man.

“Always funny, always joking, never mean to anybody,” shared friend and co-worker Kayla Sobel. “Hard worker, amazing worker and amazing friend.”

Friend and co-worker Alex Redondo Rosales told 8 News Now, “Even though you guys may not have known him, he was an amazing man, and he didn’t deserve to go out that way.”

A GoFundMe has been set up in Hartley’s name. Click here to donate.

