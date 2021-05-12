Amari Nicholson’s body found near where he was reported missing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson was found Wednesday afternoon not far from the area where he was reported missing.

According to Metro Police, his body was located near the 400 block of East Twain Avenue, less than a mile south of Emerald Suites where he last seen on May 5.

Terrell Rhodes, the boyfriend of the toddler’s mother, is facing a murder charge for the death of Amari. According to police, the child was left in his care while his mother was out of town in Colorado last week.

Picture of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson.

Terrell Rhodes appears in court for first time on Wednesday, May 12. He was denied bail.

Rhodes appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom for the first time Wednesday morning and was denied bail. Prosecutors said blood was found on a wall, along with soiled child’s clothing in Rhodes’ apartment.