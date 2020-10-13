Amargosa Valley man arrested after shooting within Death Valley border

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Amargosa Valley man faces a murder charge after a weekend shooting in Death Valley National Park.

Zachary Salyer, 34, called the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Sunday morning, telling police he shot someone on a dry lake bed in Amargosa, a community northwest of Pahrump in Nye County.

Salyer was arrested by Inyo County (Calif.) Sheriff’s officers and charged with first degree murder. He was transported to Inyo County Jail and is being held on $1 million bail.

The shooting occurred in a rarely-visited section of Death Valley National Park.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Inyo County Sheriff’s Office at (760) 878-0383, option 4.

The National Park Service reported the incident and assisted on the case.