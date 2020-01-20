Amanda Knox poses in prison uniform, posts picture

(CNN) — Prison time appears to still be on the mind of Amanda Knox. On Sunday, Knox posted a photo on Instagram of herself in what she says is her old prison uniform.

Knox was convicted and served four years behind bars for the 2007 murder of her British roommate Meredith Kercher while studying in Perugia, Italy.

She was released after her conviction was overturned in 2015.

She wrote in her post “40 days left until the wedding and 267 tasks left on the wedding to do list. I’ve locked myself in the craftroom and I’m wearing my old prison uniform. Literally the very same sweatshirt and sweatpants I lived in in Casa Circondariale Capanne, Perugia.”

Knox is set to marry Seattle-based author Christopher Robinson. They started dating in 2015.