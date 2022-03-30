LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in Nevada. One in six adults over 65 will be diagnosed with it. There are things people can do now to prepare.

The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a free virtual seminar on Wednesday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Doctor Dylan Wint, the director of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health is one of the featured speakers. He said though the numbers are increasing — Nevada has the third-fastest growth rate for the disease nationwide — it isn’t all bad news.

He said some of the growth is expected because Nevada is a retirement destination and the population is growing.

He does add doing some preparation ahead of time is the key.

“We may actually blunt that rising Alzheimer’s disease a bit. There is some data that suggests that it’s actually happening. Is it happening enough? No. And is that a complete solution to Alzheimer’s disease? No. But, the better care people take of themselves, the less this disease will rise and the less likely we are to be overwhelmed by it,” Dr. Wint said.

He adds there are medications that help with slowing cognitive decline but nothing yet that reverses it. That’s why it’s critical to take part in clinical trials so researchers can continue developing new diagnostic methods and new treatments.

The virtual seminar on Wednesday will offer information on everything from healthy aging tips to long-term care planning and current research trends.

