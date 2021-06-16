Alzheimer’s ice challenge raises money with fun guessing game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sunday, June 20, is the summer solstice – the longest day of the year. The Alzheimer’s Association chooses that day to raise awareness for people living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers.

The reason that day is chosen is because every day can feel like the longest day when you’re dealing with the challenges of dementia.

Thanks to the outrageous Las Vegas heat, there’s a fun challenge you can participate in called, “You Bet Your Ice.”

It’s happening at the Las Vegas Aviators game on Sunday. In fact, five dollars from every ticket goes to the Alzheimer’s Association.

For a small donation you can wager how long it will take for a 20-pound block of ice sitting in the hot sun near the third base line at the Las Vegas Ballpark to melt.

You can make a donation through this link.

Kat Hartley and Nancy Nelson with the Alzheimer’s Association say the challenge is a way to find some joy and fun.