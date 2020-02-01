Alyn Beck Memorial Park opens in memory of fallen officer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Alyn Beck Memorial Park officially opened Friday morning. The City of Las Vegas constructed the park and dedicated it in memory of Officer Alyn Beck of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department for his ultimate sacrifice. He was killed in the line of duty on June 8, 2014.
A statue of Officer Beck was commissioned and can be seen at the main entrance fo the park.
Members of the Beck family, his widow, Nicole Beck, and their children, Metro police officers, and city officials were present to commemorate his legacy.