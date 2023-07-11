LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A plea deal has been agreed upon in the case against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara after he was allegedly part of the beating of a man outside a Las Vegas Strip nightclub.

Kamara pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace. He will do 30 hours of community service and pay more than $100,000 to the victim for hospital bills. The case will be closed, and Kamara will have 90 days to complete all conditions. A status check has been scheduled for Oct. 12 at 9:30 a.m. to ensure those conditions are met.

Documentation of the plea deal

The case stems from an incident where a man was beaten at a Las Vegas nightclub. The victim, Darnell Greene, told officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department that he was waiting outside an elevator at Drai’s Nightclub alongside a group of people, including the four suspects.

A confidential settlement between Kamara and Greene was announced in a Tuesday release from Greene’s attorney, Anthony G. Buzbee. In a written statement, Kamara made a public apology to Greene.

“Please accept my sincere apologies for the events of February 5, 2022 in Las Vegas,” the release said.

In March, a limo driver who chauffeured Kamara and three other men recounted the night.

When some elevator doors opened, Kamara put his hand on the victim’s chest to stop him from entering the elevator, police said.

According to police, after the victim pushed Kamara’s hand off his chest, Kamara shoved him before another suspect, identified as Lammons, punched Greene and knocked him back against a wall.

The grand jury indictment said Lammons hit “Greene in the head, neck or upper chest” and that Kamara then “charged [Greene] in order to strike and/or punch [him] about the head, neck, chest, upper back, and/or torso area.” In February, video was obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators of the incident.

The indictment reads: “While Darnell Greene was on the floor of a narrow hallway, Alvin Kamara continued to strike and/or punch Darnell Greene with his right hand while Percy Harris joined his co-defendants by kicking and/or stomping about the head, neck, and upper torso area, after briefly attempting to pull their co-defendants off of Darnell Greene, Christopher Lammons re-engaged by stomping and/or kicking Darnell Greene about the body and Darrin Young joined in by delivering at least one kick and/or stomp to the lower body of Darnell Greene.”

Prosecutors also allege the four men allegedly “[avoided] capture while leaving the scene,” documents said.