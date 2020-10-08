Alternate phone number set up as DETR call center problem persists

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As technical difficulties with phone lines continued into a second day, state officials set up an alternate phone line for people who need to make PUA claims.

If you a busy signal when calling 1-800-603-9681 are asked to try calling either 775-298-6007 or 702-329-6699.

The information released Thursday by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilition also said there is no time frame for fixing the problem with the regular phone number.

Callers should expect long wait times due to the higher than anticipated call volumes, DETR said.

DETR recently took over calls for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, but problems occurred with phones as contractor Alorica handed the task back to the state.

Agents at the call center cannot resolve every issue immediately, DETR said. They will be working with other staff to follow through and resolve your problem.

DETR also notes that responses are happening much faster as new staff members have been assigned to follow up to resolve claims. DETR is reminding claimants that call center staff cannot answer questions regarding appeals.

Once a claim has been determined, and an appeal filed, the claims are assigned to appeals staff. At the present time, DETR expects to start scheduling appeal hearings for PUA in the next 3 weeks.